Gold prices increase by Rs 50 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 50 and was sold at Rs 124,500 in the local market on Monday against its sale at Rs124,450 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs43 to Rs 106,739 from Rs 106,696 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs97,844 from Rs 97,804.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $3 and was traded at $1787 against its sale at $1784, the Jewellers Group reported.