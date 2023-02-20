UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 500 To Rs 196,500 Per Tola

February 20, 2023

Gold prices increase by Rs 500 to Rs 196,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 on Monday and was traded at Rs 196,500 against sale at Rs. 196,000, the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 to Rs 168,467 against Rs 168,038, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs 154,427 from Rs 154,035, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2130 and Rs1,826.13 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $1 to $1,844 from US$1,843, the association reported.

