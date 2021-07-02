Gold prices increase by Rs 500 to Rs109,000 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 109,000 on Friday against its sale at Rs108,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 and was sold at Rs 93,450 against its sale at Rs 93,021 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 85,662 from Rs 85,270.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1410 and Rs 1208.84 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $11 and was traded at $1787 against its sale at $1776.