UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 500 To Rs109,500 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 500 to Rs109,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 109,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs109,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 and was sold at Rs 93,879 against its sale at Rs 93,450 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 86,055 from Rs 85,662.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs1440 against its sale at Rs 1410 whereas that of ten gram silver witnessed increase of Rs25.72 and was sold at Rs1234.56 against its sale at Rs 1208.84 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $5 and was traded at $1792 against its sale at $1787.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

28 minutes ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

33 minutes ago

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

39 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.