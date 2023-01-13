Gold prices increase by Rs 5,000 to Rs 186,100 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 5,000 on Friday and was sold at Rs 186,100 against its sale at Rs181,100 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 4,287 and was sold at Rs 159,551 against Rs155,264, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 146,255 against its sale at Rs 142,325, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.30 and was sold at Rs.2100 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs25.72 to Rs1800.41.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $23 to $1900, the association reported.