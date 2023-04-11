Close
Gold Prices Increase By Rs 600 To 218,300 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 218,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 217,700 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 514 to Rs 187,157 from Rs 186,643, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 171,561 from Rs 171,089.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 40 to close at Rs 25,200 while that of ten-gram silver also surged by Rs 34.30 to close at Rs 2,160.50The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$ 01 to $2001 against its sale at $2002, the association reported.

More Stories From Business

