Gold Prices Increase By Rs 600 To Rs115,600 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 600 to Rs115,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs600 per tola and was trade at Rs 115,600 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs115,000 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 514 and was sold at Rs 99,108 against its sale at Rs 98,594 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs 90,850 from Rs 90,378.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1400 and Rs 1200.27.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$5 and was traded at US$1752 against its sale at US$1757.

