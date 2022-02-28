Gold prices increase by Rs 650 to Rs 128,600 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 650 and was sold at Rs 128,600 on Monday against its sale at Rs 127,950 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 558 to Rs 110,254 from Rs 109,696 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 101,066 from Rs100,555, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1470 and Rs1260.28 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $15 and was traded at US$ 1905 against its sale at US$ 1890, the association reported.