Gold Prices Increase By Rs 700 Per Tola
Published December 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 275,200 on Tuesday against its sale at
Rs 274,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs 600 to Rs 235,940 from Rs 235,340 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 216,278 from Rs 215,728.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market rose by $7 to $2,640 from $2,633, the Association reported.
