UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 700 To 116,700 13 Oct 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:46 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 700 to 116,700 13 Oct 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 116,700 against its sale at Rs 116,000 in the local market on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 116,700 against its sale at Rs 116,000 in the local market on Wednesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 600 to Rs 100,051 from its sale at Rs 99,451 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs 91,714 from Rs 91,164 respectively.

Silver per tola and ten gram was also sold at existing rates at Rs 1400 and Rs 1200.27 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 8 and was traded at US $1771 against its sale at US $ 1763.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will 'never be up for sale' as PM Khan se ..

Pakistan will 'never be up for sale' as PM Khan set a new paradigm: NSA

46 seconds ago
 EDF offers to build up to 6 nuclear reactors in Po ..

EDF offers to build up to 6 nuclear reactors in Poland

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 661 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 661 points to close at 43,221 points 13 Oct 2021

4 minutes ago
 IHRA teams' inspections in federal capital continu ..

IHRA teams' inspections in federal capital continue

4 minutes ago
 European Commission Says Expects First Results of ..

European Commission Says Expects First Results of EU Electricity Market Study in ..

4 minutes ago
 Ombudsman institute vital for good governance, tra ..

Ombudsman institute vital for good governance, transparency, merit-based system: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.