Gold Prices Increase By Rs 700 To Rs 125,900 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 05:11 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 125,900 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 125,200 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 125,900 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 125,200 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 601 to Rs 108,939 from Rs 108,338 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 98,944 from Rs 98,394, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1450 and Rs 1243.14 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $20 and was traded atUS$ 1837 against its sale at US$ 1817, the association reported.

