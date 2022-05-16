UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 700 To Rs 136,600 Per Tola 16 May 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 700 to Rs 136,600 per tola 16 May 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 136,600 on Monday against its sale at Rs135,900 in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 136,600 on Monday against its sale at Rs135,900 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 117,112 compared to its sale at Rs116,512 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs107,353 against Rs106,803, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1560 and Rs 1337.44 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $14 and was traded at $1799 compared to its sale at $1813, the association reported.

