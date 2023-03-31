UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 700 To Rs 208,700 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 700 to Rs 208,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 208,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs 208,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 601 to Rs 178,927 from Rs 178,326, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 164,016 from Rs 163,466.

The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2270 and Rs 1946.15 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$ 10 to $1981 against its sale at $1971, the association reported.

