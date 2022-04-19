UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 900 Per Tola To Rs133,300

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 900 per tola to Rs133,300

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs133,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs132,400 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold increased by Rs771 to Rs114,283 from Rs113,513 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs104,760 from Rs104,052, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $15 and was traded at US$1976 against its sale at US$1991, the association reported.

