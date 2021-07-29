UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 950 To Rs 110,500 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 950 to Rs 110,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 950 and was sold at Rs 110,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs109,550, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 815 and was sold at Rs 94,736 against its sale at Rs 93,921 while the prices of 10 gram of 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 86,841 from Rs 86,095.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market went up by $23 and was traded at $1822 against its sale at $1799, it reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

13 minutes ago

Traffic laws' enforcement prime duties of Motorw ..

17 minutes ago

672 more small power projects to be initiated: PED ..

17 minutes ago

China raises export tariffs on steel products to p ..

17 minutes ago

Tehran Has to Make Decisions on JCPOA, 'Ball Remai ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Loses to Spain's Carr ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.