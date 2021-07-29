Gold prices increase by Rs 950 to Rs 110,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 950 and was sold at Rs 110,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs109,550, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 815 and was sold at Rs 94,736 against its sale at Rs 93,921 while the prices of 10 gram of 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 86,841 from Rs 86,095.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market went up by $23 and was traded at $1822 against its sale at $1799, it reported.