Gold Prices Increase By Rs100

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:18 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs100

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs100 per tola and was trade at Rs113,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs112,900 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs100 per tola and was trade at Rs113,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs112,900 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs86 and was sold at Rs96,880 against its sale at Rs96,794 whereas that of 10 grams 22 karat increased to Rs88,806 from Rs88,727.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1400 against its sale at Rs1380 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs17.15 and was sold at Rs1200.27 compared to Rs1183.12.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 7 and was traded at US$1765 against its sale at US$1758.

