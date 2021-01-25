UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase By Rs100 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs100 on Monday and was sold at Rs 113,450 against its sale at Rs 113,350 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs85 and was traded at Rs 97,265 against its sale at Rs 97,180 while ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs89,160.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 1300 and Rs 1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of US $7 and was sold at US $ 1863 against its sale at US $ 56, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

AED100m Al Faya – Saih Shuaib E75 road rehabilit ..

31 minutes ago

Australian Scientists Develop Technology to Print ..

1 minute ago

Tarbaila dam water level remains on 1470 feet on s ..

1 minute ago

China urges Indian side to uphold peace, tranquill ..

1 minute ago

Govt will never give NRO to opposition's corrupt e ..

8 minutes ago

Sharif family's wealth tax issue: SC directs FBR c ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.