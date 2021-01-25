Gold prices increase by Rs100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs100 on Monday and was sold at Rs 113,450 against its sale at Rs 113,350 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs85 and was traded at Rs 97,265 against its sale at Rs 97,180 while ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs89,160.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 1300 and Rs 1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of US $7 and was sold at US $ 1863 against its sale at US $ 56, the association added.