Gold prices increase by Rs100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs100 and was sold at Rs126,30 in the local market on Monday against its sale at Rs126,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also appreciated by Rs 86 to Rs108,282 from Rs108,196 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up from Rs 99,180 to Rs 99,258.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $05 and was traded at $1825 against its sale at $1830, the Jewellers Group reported.