Gold Prices Increase By Rs100 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs100 and was sold at Rs126,250 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs126,150 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 to Rs108,239 from Rs108,153 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up from Rs99,140 to Rs99,219.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $17 and was traded at $1820 against its sale at $1803, the Jewellers Group reported.

