Gold Prices Increase By Rs.100 To Rs. 208,000 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 and was sold at Rs. 208,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 207,900 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 85 to Rs 178,326 from Rs178,241, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 163,466 from R. 163,387.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to close at Rs 2270 and that of ten-gram silver also surge by Rs 17.15 to close at Rs 1946.15.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$ 4 to $1971 against its sale at $1967, the association reported.

