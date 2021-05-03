Gold prices increase by Rs100 to Rs104,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs100 on Monday and was traded at Rs104,100 as compared to Rs104,000 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 and was sold at Rs89,249 against its sale at Rs89,163 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs81,8113 from Rs81,733.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1360 and Rs1165.98 respectively. The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $11 and was traded at $1781 against $1770.