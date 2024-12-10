Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase By Rs1000 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs1000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1000 and was sold at Rs. Rs 277,400 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 276,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.858 to Rs.237,826 from Rs 236,698 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs.218,007 from Rs 217,221.

Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,662 from $2,652, the Association reported.

