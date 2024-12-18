Gold prices increase by Rs1,000 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs275,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 274,900 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.

858 to Rs236,540 from Rs235,682 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs216,828 from Rs216,042.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $10 to $2,647 from $2,637, the Association reported.