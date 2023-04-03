UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs.1200 To Rs. 209,500 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs.1200 to Rs. 209,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1200 and was sold at Rs 209,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 208,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1028 to Rs 179,612 from Rs 178,584, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 164,645 from Rs 163,702.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 80 to close at Rs 2350 and that of ten-gram silver also surged by Rs 68.59 to Rs 2014.74.

The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 01 to $1970 against its sale at $1969, the association reported.

