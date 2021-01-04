Gold prices increase by Rs1300 to Rs115,600

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1300 per tola and was sold at Rs115,600 on Monday against its sale at Rs114,300, the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1114 and was traded at Rs99108 against Rs.

97,994 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs90850 per tola.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs80 and was sold at Rs1400 against Rs1320 while that of ten gram also increased by Rs68.59 and was sold at Rs1200.27 against its sale at Rs1131.68.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $34 and was recorded at £1933 against $1899, the association added.