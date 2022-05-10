Gold prices increase by Rs1400 to Rs134,400 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1400 and was sold at Rs134,400 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs133,000 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1200 and was sold at Rs115,226 compared to its sale at Rs114,026 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs105,624 against Rs104,524, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1500 and Rs1286 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $3 and was traded at $1863 compared to its sale at $1860, the association reported.