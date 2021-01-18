UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase By Rs150 To Rs112,550 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs150 to Rs112,550 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs150 on Monday and was sold at Rs112, 550 against its sale at Rs112,400 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs128 and was traded at Rs96,493 against its sale at Rs96,365 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,452.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $5 and was sold at $1834 against its sale at $1829, the association added.

