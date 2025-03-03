Gold Prices Increase By Rs.1,500 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,500 and was sold at Rs 301,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs300,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,286 to Rs.258,487 from Rs.
257,201 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.1,179 to Rs.236,955 from Rs.235,776.
The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.30 to Rs.3,270 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.26 to Rs.2,803.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,869 from $2,857 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by $0.36 to $31.41, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices increase by Rs.1,500 per tola4 minutes ago
-
Over 5.5m cotton bales arrive at factories54 minutes ago
-
Machinery imports go up by 16.17% in seven months1 hour ago
-
Türkiye's inflation eases further in February, below forecasts2 hours ago
-
Asian markets creep up on hopes of China fiscal response to Trump tariffs2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 20257 hours ago
-
CCP all set for groundbreaking of head office building23 hours ago
-
Commissioner inspects Ramazan bazaar1 day ago
-
Pak- Uzbekistan agrees for achieving target of $1 billion bilateral trade: Ambassador Tukhtaev1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 20251 day ago