Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase By Rs.1,500 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs.1,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,500 and was sold at Rs 301,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs300,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,286 to Rs.258,487 from Rs.

257,201 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.1,179 to Rs.236,955 from Rs.235,776.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.30 to Rs.3,270 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.26 to Rs.2,803.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,869 from $2,857 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by $0.36 to $31.41, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

20 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

1 hour ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

3 hours ago
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar projec ..

Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut

3 hours ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

4 hours ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

4 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business