Gold Prices Increase By Rs1500 To Rs106,000 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs1500 to Rs106,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1500 on Friday and was traded at Rs106,000 against its sale at Rs104,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1286 and was traded at Rs90,878 against Rs89,592 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs83,305 from Rs82,126.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs40, from Rs1320 to Rs1360 whereas that of ten gram silver also increased by Rs34.30 from Rs1131.68 to Rs1165.98.

The gold price in the international market increased by $19 and was traded at $1731 against its sale at $1712, the association added.

