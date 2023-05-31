UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs.1,600 Per Tola

Published May 31, 2023

Gold prices increase by Rs.1,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs. 234,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. Rs. 232,800 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,372 to Rs. 100,960 from Rs.

199,588, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold up down to Rs.184,214 from Rs.182, 956, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,800 whereas that of ten-gram silver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,400.54The price of gold in the international market increased by US$4 to $1960 against its sale at $1954, the association reported.

