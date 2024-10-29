Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase By Rs1,600 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 29, 2024 | 03:08 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

Price of 10 grams of gold also rises, now being sold at Rs244,342 after an increase of Rs1,372

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2024) The gold prices per tola in Pakistan increased by 1,600 in local markets on Tuesday.

The yellow metal’s prices continued to rise across the country for last couple of days.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association announced that the price of gold increased by Rs1,600 rupees per tola, and settled at Rs285,000 per tola.

Besides it, the price of 10 grams of gold has also risen, now selling for Rs244,342 after an increase of Rs1,372.

On the international front, gold prices have climbed by 16 dollars, with the current market rate at 2,755 Dollars per ounce.

The ongoing rise in gold prices reflects global market trends and economic factors influencing demand.

