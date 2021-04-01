UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase By Rs1600 To Rs104,500 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs1600 to Rs104,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1600 on Thursday and was traded at Rs104,500 against its sale at Rs102,900, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1372 and was traded at Rs89,592 against Rs88,220 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs82,126 from Rs80,868.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1320 and Rs1131.68 respectively.

The gold price in the international market increased by $27 and was traded at $1712 against its sale at $1685, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

32 minutes ago

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

47 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

47 minutes ago

KP government committed to masses' welfare: Taimur ..

18 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescue 1842 people during March

19 minutes ago

CM Jam Kamal Khan advises employees to end protest ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.