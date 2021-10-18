UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs1700

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:34 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs1700

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs1700 and was sold at Rs119,700 against its sale at Rs118,000 in the local market on Monday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs1700 and was sold at Rs119,700 against its sale at Rs118,000 in the local market on Monday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1457 to Rs102,623 from its sale at Rs101,166 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs 94,072 from 92,735.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1430 and Rs1226 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 4 and was traded at US$1767.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SPA Silver Jubilee Decoration

21 minutes ago
 Security plan Issued for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Security plan Issued for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

1 minute ago
 With nuclear talks on hold, Iran's Raisi tours cou ..

With nuclear talks on hold, Iran's Raisi tours countryside

1 minute ago
 Govt College Asghar Mall commences admissions in 1 ..

Govt College Asghar Mall commences admissions in 15 BS Programmes

2 minutes ago
 Minsk Says French Ambassador Failed to Complete Pr ..

Minsk Says French Ambassador Failed to Complete Procedure for Assuming Office

2 minutes ago
 NATO Information Office in Moscow Not Commenting o ..

NATO Information Office in Moscow Not Commenting on Decision to Suspend Its Oper ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.