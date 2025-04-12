Gold Prices Increase By Rs1800 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2025 | 07:21 PM
New price of gold per tola has reached Rs340, 600 in local markets of Pakistan
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12nd, 2025) The gold prices in Pakistan’s local marekts increased by Rs1,800 per tola.
The new price of gold settled at Rs340,600 after increase. The gold traders confiremd the increae in the prices of yellow metal.
The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,543 and reached Rs292,009.
The upward trend in the gold prices is underway after trade war started due to Trump tariffs. The gold prices have reached new record highs both internationally and locally today.
The situation in the internatonal marekt is also the same as the gold prices in the global market rose by $18 and brought the per ounce rate to an all-time high of $3,236.
