Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase By Rs1800 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2025 | 07:21 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan

New price of gold per tola has reached Rs340, 600 in local markets of Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12nd, 2025) The gold prices in Pakistan’s local marekts increased by Rs1,800 per tola.

The new price of gold settled at Rs340,600 after increase. The gold traders confiremd the increae in the prices of yellow metal.

The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,543 and reached Rs292,009.

The upward trend in the gold prices is underway after trade war started due to Trump tariffs. The gold prices have reached new record highs both internationally and locally today.

The situation in the internatonal marekt is also the same as the gold prices in the global market rose by $18 and brought the per ounce rate to an all-time high of $3,236.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Trump Same Price Gold Market

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

2 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

2 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

3 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

4 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

4 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

6 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business