Gold prices increase by Rs.1850 per tola 28 Sep 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1850 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs.143,700 against its sale at Rs.141,850 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1850 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs.143,700 against its sale at Rs.141,850 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.1586 and was sold at Rs.123,200 against Rs.

121,614; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.112,933 against its sale at Rs. 111,479, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $13 and was sold at $1624 against its sale at $1637, the association reported.