Gold Prices Increase By Rs1,900 To Rs397,700 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,900 on Saturday and was sold at Rs397,700 per tola compared to Rs395,800 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,629 to Rs340,963 against Rs339,334, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold increased to Rs312,560 from Rs311,067, showing decline of Rs787, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.
The price of gold in the international market rose by $19 to $3,759 from $3,740.
On the other hand, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs105 to Rs4,704 and that of 10 grams up by Rs90 to Rs4,032.
The international silver price witnessed an increase of $1.05 to $46.05 from $45.00, the association said.
Recent Stories
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
China launches new meteorological satellite
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices increase by Rs1,900 to Rs397,700 per tola2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan seeks 10,000 PhD scholarships for Pakistani students, ASEAN-level trade access under CPEC 2.012 minutes ago
-
CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 20258 hours ago
-
Pak–Sri Lanka economic ties set to touch new heights: High Commissioner17 hours ago
-
FBR removes estimated market value column from income tax return form 202517 hours ago
-
NPC establishes 2-day tax facilitation desk for journalists19 hours ago
-
PSX launches EOD Market Data on Deutsche Borse AG Data Shop19 hours ago
-
Call for public consultation on draft additions to guidelines on ESG disclosures for listed companie ..20 hours ago
-
44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territorial, ideological integrity of Azerbaijan: envoy19 hours ago
-
ICCI, Govt collaboration to boost business environment20 hours ago