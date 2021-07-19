Gold prices increase by Rs200 to Rs109,900

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The prices of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs200 on Monday and was traded at Rs109,900 against its sale at Rs109,700 in the local market, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold also increased by Rs172 and was traded at Rs94,222 against its sale at Rs 94,050 whereas prices of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 86,370 from Rs 86,213.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US $9 and was traded at US $1804 against its sale at US $ 1813.