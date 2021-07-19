UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase By Rs200 To Rs109,900

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs200 to Rs109,900

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The prices of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs200 on Monday and was traded at Rs109,900 against its sale at Rs109,700 in the local market, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold also increased by Rs172 and was traded at Rs94,222 against its sale at Rs 94,050 whereas prices of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 86,370 from Rs 86,213.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US $9 and was traded at US $1804 against its sale at US $ 1813.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

11 minutes ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh

26 minutes ago

Smart-watches are inspiring healthier life-styles ..

48 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission marks busy first year

1 hour ago

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.