Gold Prices Increase By Rs200 To Rs125,200 Per Tola 19 Jan 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs200 to Rs125,200 per tola 19 Jan 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 125,200 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 125,000 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 125,200 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 125,000 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs171 to Rs 108,338 from Rs 107,167 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up from Rs 98,237 to Rs98,394, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1450 and Rs 1243.14 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $6 and was traded atUS$1817 against its sale at US$1811, the association reported.

