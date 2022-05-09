UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs.200 To Rs133,000 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs.200 to Rs133,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.200 and was sold at Rs133,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs132,800 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.171 and was sold at Rs.114,026 compared to its sale at Rs.

113,855 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.104,524 against Rs.104,367, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1500 and Rs.1286 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $24 and was traded at $1860 compared to its sale at $1884, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social m ..

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social media

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

29 minutes ago
 Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

45 minutes ago
 IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

1 hour ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.