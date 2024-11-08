Gold Prices Increase By Rs.2,000 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,000 and was sold at Rs.278,800 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs. 276,800 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,715 to Rs.239,026 from Rs.
237,311 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 219,107 from Rs. 217,535, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,300 and Rs.2,829.21 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $2,683 from $2,662 last day, the Association reported.
