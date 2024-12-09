Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase By Rs2000 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2000 and was sold at Rs. Rs 276,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs 274,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.

1,734 to Rs.236,698 from Rs 235,254 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs.217,221 from Rs 215,650.

Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to $2,652 from $2,632, the Association reported.

