Gold Prices Increase By Rs2000 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2000 and was sold at Rs. Rs 276,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs 274,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.
1,734 to Rs.236,698 from Rs 235,254 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs.217,221 from Rs 215,650.
Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to $2,652 from $2,632, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Business
-
Committee formed for beautification of Faisalabad: FCCI President51 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 916 more points1 hour ago
-
SECP approved Strategic Action Plan 2024-2026 for development of Islamic finance in non-bank financi ..1 hour ago
-
Uzbek ambassador for increasing bilateral trade by $1 billion3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Monday5 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks rebound amid cautious trading5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
China’s annual inflation below expectations at 0.2% in November5 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago