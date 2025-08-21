Gold prices increase by Rs.2,000 to Rs 357,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2,000 on Thursday and was sold at Rs 357,200 against its sale at Rs 355,200 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,715 to Rs 306,241 from Rs 304,526, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs 1,573to Rs 280,731 from Rs 279,158.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs 78 and Rs 67, and were traded at Rs 4,013 and Rs 3,440, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $20 to $3,345 from $3,325, whereas silver increased by $0.78 to $37.80 from $37.02, the Association reported.