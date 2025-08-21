Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase By Rs.2,000 To Rs 357,200 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs.2,000 to Rs 357,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2,000 on Thursday and was sold at Rs 357,200 against its sale at Rs 355,200 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,715 to Rs 306,241 from Rs 304,526, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs 1,573to Rs 280,731 from Rs 279,158.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs 78 and Rs 67, and were traded at Rs 4,013 and Rs 3,440, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $20 to $3,345 from $3,325, whereas silver increased by $0.78 to $37.80 from $37.02, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

12 minutes ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

42 minutes ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

42 minutes ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

57 minutes ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

1 hour ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

2 hours ago
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

2 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

2 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

3 hours ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

3 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified sys ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..

3 hours ago
 China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation de ..

China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business