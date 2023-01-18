UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs.2,100 To Rs.186,500 Per Tola

January 18, 2023

Gold prices increase by Rs.2,100 to Rs.186,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2,100 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs186,500 against sale at Rs 184,400 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,801 to Rs 159,894 against Rs 158,093, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat increased to Rs146,569, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The prices of one tola silver increased by Rs30 to Rs2,100 whereas that of 10 gram silver went up by Rs16.78 to Rs1800.41.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$ 6 to US$ 1,909 against its previous price of US$ 1,903, the association reported.

