UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs2300 To Rs 119, 000

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs2300 to Rs 119, 000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2300 and was sold at Rs119, 000 against its sale at Rs116,700 in the local market on Thursday,Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1972 to Rs102,023 from its sale at Rs100,051 Whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs93, 521from Rs91,714 Silver per tola prices increased by Rs30 to Rs1430 from Rs1400 whereas that of ten gram also went up by Rs2573 from Rs1200.27.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 29 and was traded at US$1800 against its sale at US$1771.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

42 seconds ago
 Police held kite seller; recover 250 kites

Police held kite seller; recover 250 kites

4 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

4 minutes ago
 APHC calls for high-level probe into extrajudicial ..

APHC calls for high-level probe into extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

4 minutes ago
 JKEM expresses concern over illegal detention of M ..

JKEM expresses concern over illegal detention of Masarat Alam, others

4 minutes ago
 UK used car platform buys rival to create Europe l ..

UK used car platform buys rival to create Europe leader

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.