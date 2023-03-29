Gold prices increase by Rs.2300 to Rs. 207,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2300 and was sold at Rs. 207,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 205,600 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 1,973 to Rs.

178,241 from Rs.176,268, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.163,387 from Rs. 161,580.

The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2050 and Rs 1929 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$ 10 to $1967 against its sale at $1957, the association reported.