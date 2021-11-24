UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs2500 Per Tola 24 Nov 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:32 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs2500 per tola 24 Nov 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 2500 and was sold at Rs 124,100 in the local market on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 2500 and was sold at Rs 124,100 in the local market on Wednesday.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2144 to Rs 106,396 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 97,530.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $9 and was traded at $1788, the Jewellers Group reported.

