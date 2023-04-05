Close
Gold Prices Increase By Rs.2500 To Rs. 217,000 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs.2500 to Rs. 217,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2500 and was sold at Rs 217,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 214,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2142 to Rs 186,042 from Rs 183,900, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 170,539 from Rs 168,575.

The price of per tola and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2450 and Rs 2100.48 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 41 to $2023 against its sale at $1982, the association reported.

