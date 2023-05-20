UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs.2700 To Rs. 235,300 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs.2700 to Rs. 235,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2700 and was sold at Rs 235,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 232,600 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,315 to Rs 201,732 from Rs 199,417, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 184,920 from Rs 182,800.

The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2850 and Rs 2443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$ 13 to $1977 against its sale at $1964, the association reported.

