Gold Prices Increase By Rs2850 To Rs112,750 Tola

Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:01 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs2850 to Rs112,750 tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs2850 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs112,750 against its sale at Rs109,900, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs2850 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs112,750 against its sale at Rs109,900, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs2443 and was traded at Rs96,665 against its sale at Rs94,222 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs88,610 from Rs86,370.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1480 against its sale at Rs1460 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs17.15 and was traded at Rs1268.86 against its sale at Rs1251.71.

The gold price in the international market increased by $23 and was trade at $1907 compared to its sale at $1884, the group reported.

