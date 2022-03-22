Gold prices increase by Rs300 to Rs 131,000 per tola 22 Mar 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 131,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs130,700 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs257 to Rs 112,311 from Rs 112,054 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 102,952 from Rs 102,716, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1510 and Rs1294.58 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was traded at US$ 1928 against its sale at US$ 1926, the association reported.